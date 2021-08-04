Three to launch free-to-use 5G-connected beach hut workspace on Margate sands

Three mobile will open a free,week-long workspace on Margate beach from tomorrow (August 5).

People can use the one-person beach hut with desk and chair or opt for one of the 20 deskchairs (deckchairs with attached desk and parasol). All have super-fast 5G wifi and power. They’ll be available on a walk-up basis for anyone to use from 9am-6pm.

A spokesperson for Three said: “Three has created the ultimate 5G-connected workspace right on the shoreline to encourage people to experience the possibilities of how you can mix up your working week.

“The pop-up beach hut and surrounding deskchairs are all supported by Three, the fastest 5G network in the UK, allowing everyone to relieve some stress, catch a few rays, and still work on that critical presentation.

“The hut is fully kitted out with everything you need for a home-away-from-home office, while the deskchairs each have their own parasol to make sure you can still see your screen, (should you wish to!) making everyone’s working day go that much more swimmingly.”

The space will be open from August 5-11, 9am to 6pm are available on a first-come, first-served basis, all you have to do is pop down.