Search is on for undiscovered musical theatre talent to perform at Ramsgate Festival of Sound

Ever dreamed of being on stage?

Be In The Room is looking for an undiscovered musical theatre talent. Anyone aged 16 to 25 years old can enter and compete for the £100 prize and a chance to perform live onstage with West End professionals.

Be In The Room is looking for Thanet’s best up and coming musical star, which they can help promote and give exposure to. There is a cash prize as well as a mentor programme, where the winner will get to work one-on-one with one of West End professionals before the show.

How It Works:

16-25 year olds send video submissions of themselves singing a musical theatre song to beintheroomuk@gmail.com

A panel will then choose the winner, who will receive the £100 prize and also sing in the ‘Hear The People Sing!’ show for Ramsgate Festival of Sound on Sunday, September 5 at 3pm-5pm. (Applicants must be available for this date.)

They will also be mentored by one of the professional West End performers in the show.

The winner will be chosen and announced on Friday, August 20 and they will be given the opportunity to work with one of our team over zoom or in a room for 2 sessions, learning about acting through song and vocal technique before their performance.

NOTE: Sometimes big files can be tricky to send over email, so if you or a family member has google drive or dropbox, you can send us the link that way. Alternatively you might want to upload it to youtube as a private video and send the link that way. Or send the video through to the facebook page via messenger.

The winner will be contacted and notified before it is announced publicly on social media.

If you are struggling to send your entry email beintheroomuk@gmail.com and you will be sent a mobile number to send it through via whatsapp.

Schedule

16th August – Entry Closes

20th August – Winner Announced

5th September – Live Performance at ‘Hear The People Sing’ for Ramsgate Festival of sound. 3pm (Must be available all day).

Be In The Room is a producer of Artist Development programmes and training opportunities for those in or looking to get into the professional world of Theatre. We are invested in quality work and to nurture and support Theatre and Live Performance artists in Kent and the South East.