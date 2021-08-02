London Grammar latest gig announced for Dreamland Summer Series

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 3) for the latest gig announced for Dreamland.

London Grammar will be coming to amusement park on Tuesday, August 24 as part of the Dreamland Summer Series.

London Grammar has had numerous BRIT nominations and was awarded a prestigious Ivor Novello. Their debut double platinum selling record If You Wait gained huge success upon its release in 2013, which was followed by their #1 record Truth Is A Beautiful Thing in 2017.

The gig takes place on the Scenic Stage from 6pm-11pm.

Tickets will be on sale from tomorrow at 10am via www.myticket.co.uk.

Other gigs lined up for Dreamland’s Summer Series this August include BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox brings Just Can’t Get Enough 80s! on Friday 6 August; Bjorn Again will be at the venue on 13 August. Margate Pride with special guest Nadine Coyle will be taking to the stage on 14 August, Ministry of Sound Disco pays a visit on 20 August and British soul icon Billy Ocean will be joining the line-up on 22 August.

Sara Cox – Can’t Get Enough 80s! – 6 August

Playing the best disco tunes of the decade all night, Just Can’t Get Enough is the ultimate 80s event.

From Bowie to Belinda, Wham! to Whitney, Kylie to Kate Bush, Erasure to Elton, and Tiffany to T’Pau, Just Can’t Get Enough 80s is jam packed with huge anthems and epic 80s memories!

Bjorn Again – 13 August

BJÖRN AGAIN show was created and founded in 1988 in Melbourne, by Australian Director and Musician ROD STEPHEN. Designed as a rocked-up light-hearted satirical ABBA spoof, the show rapidly achieved world-wide Cult status and acknowledged for singlehandedly initiating the ABBA revival which brought about ABBA Gold, Muriel’s Wedding and MAMMA MIA! The enduring appeal of ABBA is reflected in the ongoing success of the Björn Again show having amassed over 5,300 performances in 72 countries in 33 years.

Margate Pride – 14 August

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle will grace the stage of Margate Pride this year. The Pride favourite is best known for iconic hits with Girls Aloud including ‘Sound Of The Underground’, ‘Love Machine’ and ‘Sexy! No, no no…’. Nadine also released a solo album ‘Insatiable’ in 2010. Joining Nadine on the stage will be Lisa Maffia, Jodie Harsh, Sink The Pink DJs, Janet District Council, Amy Zing and the drag queens of Margate Pride!

Ministry of Sound of Disco – 20 August

Ministry of Sound Disco, a brand-new live show celebrating the very best in disco & house, performed by the sensational 15-piece Ministry of Sound Soul & Funk Band.

Dance the night away to some of the greatest music ever recorded including: ‘Aint’ Nobody’, Music Sounds Better With You, Le Freak, I Feel Love, One More Time, Boogie Wonderland, Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough. Ministry of Sound Disco is the ultimate live journey through disco & house!

Billy Ocean + special guest Rebecca Ferguson – 22 August

One of the greatest singers of his generation, thanks to international hits such as ‘When the Going Gets Tough…’ and ‘Caribbean Queen’, Billy Ocean is a Grammy Award winner with worldwide sales of over 30 million. He hit the number one spot across three continents in the 70s and 80s, counting no fewer than six UK top 10 singles. ‘Caribbean Queen’ stormed to number one on both the US singles chart and US R&B chart and is amongst Billy’s six US top 10 singles. With top 10 albums the world over, Billy has notched up an impressive three Platinum albums (including two which are certified 2x Platinum).

2020 saw Billy celebrate his 70th birthday, receive an MBE in the New Year Honours list and release his 11th studio album ‘One World,’ which was his first new material in 10 years. The album featured 12 new songs all co-written by Billy and saw him re-unite with producer Barry Eastmond who wrote and produced a number of Billy’s biggest hits including ‘When The Going Gets Tough…’ and ‘Love Zone.’

London Grammar – 24 August

The band’s third album Californian Soil was released in April this year. The album itself embodies a new clarity of purpose centred around frontwoman Hannah Reid, who crafts a message of femininity and power on the new material. The album features acclaimed singles Baby It’s You (which spent 2 months on the Radio 1 A list) and single Lose Your Head, which premiered as Annie Mac’s first Hottest Record of 2021.

