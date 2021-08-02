Circo Rum Ba Ba in Ramsgate – and a promised return show next month

Circo Rum Ba Ba came to Ramsgate yesterday (August 1) and performed their magnificent L’Hotel in Charlotte Court and they loved it so much, they will be coming back next month!

Town Promoter, Rebekah Smith, said: “We had an absolute blast in Charlotte Court and it was great to see people of all ages enjoying the space and of course, the performance. It was so much fun, even when I was roped in to play ‘Mrs Smith’ for the unsuspecting audience!”

Circo Rum Ba Ba, an all-female acrobatic troupe, is returning to Ramsgate on Saturday, September 11 (save the date!) to perform their highly entertaining (and very clever) show, Crow House!

They combine an eclectic mix of theatre, circus and music with elaborate costume and design to create images, street shows and off beat walkabout characters that are stunning to encounter and comically interactive.

This a free event, starting at midday with a first come, first served policy. If people do arrive and it is full, they will add you to a list for entry to the second performance, starting at 2.30pm. Each show lasts around 45 minutes.

WHERE: Charlotte Court, (behind the Horse and Groom pub in Ramsgate) CT11 8HE

WHEN: Saturday 11th September 1200hrs (Midday) and again at 1430hrs (2.30pm)

WHAT: A family friendly unique experience, watch and be amazed! http://www.circorumbaba.com

Funded by Ramsgate Town Council.