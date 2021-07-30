Thanet schoolchildren benefit from Broadstairs Tesco Extra hampers

Schoolchildren in Thanet are receiving healthy handouts from colleagues at Tesco Extra in Broadstairs.

The team at the store are making deliveries of nutritious fruit to various groups, enabling many children to enjoy some summer sustenance.

Among those to benefit is Kitchen Social Margate, which teaches food nutrition, home cooking and life skills.

Lucy Gray, founder of Kitchen Social Margate, says they appreciate the support from Tesco.

“They really do understand our project, which is all about making education accessible and fun,” she said.

“The donations will make a significant difference to many young people.”

The Broadstairs Extra store has also started the Buy One to Help a Child scheme, which aims to provide meals for children in need via charity partner FareShare.

The initiative will see Tesco make a donation to FareShare for every piece of fresh fruit and vegetables bought in store until Sunday, August 8.

Sue Dent, community champion at the Broadstairs supermarket, said: “I know from my work with local food banks that demand has been higher than ever before over the course of the pandemic, so the Buy One to Help a Child scheme is really important.

“Every child – and every adult – needs a good healthy meal, and we hope our customers will take the opportunity to try some new fruit and vegetables at the same time as supporting the campaign.”

Throughout the pandemic the store continued its community work with local churches, food banks, schools and various animal charities.

Sue called on local people to nominate schools, charities and voluntary groups in Thanet to benefit from up to £1,500 from Tesco’s Community Grants scheme.

The scheme lets shoppers nominate a local cause they would like to see supported, and then Tesco contact the group and encourage them to apply for funds.

She added: “The Community Grants scheme is an excellent opportunity for those groups that do such amazing work for us all locally to get a little bit of financial support to help them achieve their aims.”

To apply for a Tesco Community Grant, visit https://tescocommunitygrants.org.uk/