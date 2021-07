A vaccination bus will be at Westwood Cross shopping centre car park on Sunday (August 1).

The bus will have both Pfizer and AstraZeneca and is open for walk-ins between 10am and 4pm for anyone aged over 18.

No appointment is needed but people must bring proof of age.

Both doses are available, providing you meet the guidance of eight weeks between doses.

If you can’t attend the walk-in clinics you can still book online.