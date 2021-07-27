Magical memories created as Chilton Year 6 pupils say goodbye

The big farewell at Chilton Primary in Ramsgate involved senior children celebrating their life at school in style.

Year 6 pupils enjoyed a range of special events to mark the end of their educational journey and the beginning of a new adventure at secondary school in September.

A number of activities were laid on to create final magic memories in their last few days.

These included trips to the park and beach, making pizzas, and a special goodbye and good luck party which also featured a fun of a variety of inflatables, go karts, fancy dress and party food.

The graduation was an emotional farewell to a fantastic cohort. There were awards given to pupils for resilience, perseverance, achievement, friendship, service to Chilton and the head of school award. Teachers all wrote speeches about their classes. Parents were able to attend.

Following the ceremony, pupils and teachers lined the school and applauded the Years 6s for their last walk out of Chilton.

Kate Law, Head of School, said: “It was a lovely send off after another year in which pupils have missed so much schooling. It was important to give the children a send-off with memories they will treasure forever.

“They have triumphed during the most difficult period any Year 6 group has faced. A huge well done goes to them and their families, plus congratulations to our brilliant staff for another year of providing first class learning and care.”