Seasons Arts Class to hold debut exhibition in Westgate

The Seasons Art Class in Margate is to hold its debut exhibition.

The class, taught by Caroline Fisher, is a 14 week course for absolute beginners and improvers. It covers drawing, oil pastels, watercolours and acrylics.

The exhibition is to be held at St James Church and Hall in Canterbury Road, Westgate, on July 31 from 1pm to 3pm. Light refreshments will be provided. Parking is available in church and on the main road.

Caroline said: “It is a lovely way to round the course off, we will be showing pieces of work from each student in the different categories we cover, drawing, oil pastels, watercolours and acrylics. Please drop in and take a look at what our students have achieved.”