The Modern Boulangerie launches Treat Club as thank you to loyal customers

The Modern Boulangerie (TMB) in Ramsgate is launching a ‘Treat Club’.

For a £25 subscription, customers can access five free items from the TMB counter every month (purchase required) for a year. The offer is worth more than £200.

TMB owner and head baker George Bellamy-Adams said: “ Treat Club has grown out of a couple of ideas. The very popular reward system we offered people who pledged to the ‘Kickstarter’ which ran when we first opened in late 2019, and the loyalty shown to us by our customers during the three lockdowns we have experienced.

“We took a decision to remain open during all three lockdowns, opening up an extra day each week to ensure everyone could buy bread, we even supplied eggs (at cost price), as they, like so many things, were in short supply during the first lockdown.

“These difficult times have really brought out the community spirit in Ramsgate; people made friends in the queue and some people came in just for a chat. The ‘Treat Club’ is a thank you to all our customers who have kept us going over the last 15 months.”

Treat Club giveaway

There are two Treat Club cards on offer for The Isle of Thanet News readers, if you can tell us what extra item TMB supplied to customers at cost during lockdown.

Email isleofthanetnews@gmail.com with TMB in the subject line. Provide your name, contact details and answer. Deadline is midday on Saturday, July 24.

One entry per person max.

Two winners will be drawn at random on Sunday, July 25. Winners will be contacted by TMB.

