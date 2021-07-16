Explore rockpool wildlife at Thanet seashore safaris

Explore Thanet’s chalk rocky shore for its fascinating rockpool wildlife by joining one of the series of safaris touring different Thanet coast bay.

Those taking part can explore the chalk reef and rock pools to see what shore life can find on the North East Kent Marine Protected Area.

All events last for up to two hours over low tide, and are suitable for all the family – but particularly 4-11 year olds. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. These events are all run with the help of Thanet Coast Project (TCP) volunteers.

You will need sturdy footwear for walking in rockpools and on the rocky shore (eg wetshoes, or wellies). The walking terrain will be both uneven, wet and slippery – so care is required. Wear clothing to suit the coastal weather conditions on the day (raincoat/windproof – for rain/wind; layers to keep warm, if it is cold; or suntan lotion/hat/cover up to avoid sunburn, if sunny) Please also be aware and abide by the latest coronavirus information.

Bring your own container (bucket, or a white old empty ice cream tub is suitable) to temporarily observe shore life. A plastic sieve is also useful for catching swimming life. Some spares will be available. Bring a pencil to tick off the shore life as you find it – a small booklet will be provided for this. Bring your own refreshments for enjoying on the beach after the event.

ROCKPOOL CODE: Remember when on the shore you are in the marine animal’s home – so treat all living life with great care!

Safari places will be limited to a maximum of 4 places per applicant.

Donate at: http://thanetcoast.org.uk/how-to-help/make-a-donation/

Book online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/seashore-safaris-2021-events-at-various-bays-thanet-coast-tickets

DATES, TIMES & LOCATION

Tue 27 July, 8:30am – Stone Bay, Broadstairs (CT10 1DP)

Meet: On the beach (opposite – steps down from Eastern Esplanade & RNLI Lifeguards station)

Wed 28 July, 9am – Louisa Bay, Broadstairs (CT10 1QE)

Meet: On the beach (on southern side of the bay, down from slope onto the beach)

Thu 29 July, 9:30am – Botany Bay, Broadstairs (CT10 3LG)

Meet: the sandy beach, close to the chalk stacks

(Note: Please park in Palm Bay Avenue – 15 min walk; or Botany Bay Avenue or Percy Avenue. Other roads in Kingsgate are private, & parked cars may get car parking tickets)

Fri 30 July, 10am – Margate Main Sands – Nayland Rock (CT9 1XN)

Meet: the beach (on the western side of the tidal pool next to Nayland Rock)

Sat 31 July, 11am – Walpole Bay, Cliftonville (CT9 3HF)

Meet: On the sandy beach, on east side of the Walpole Tidal Pool

Thur 12 Aug, 8.30am – St Mildred’s Bay (CT8 8TP)

Meet: On the beach (besides reef on the east side of bay)

Fri 13 Aug, 9am – West Bay, Westgate (CT8 8QZ)

Meet: On the beach, on sand on the east side of the bay (Access via the steps just to the north of the cafe, and across the rocks)

Sat 14 Aug 9:30am – Minnis Bay, Birchington (CT7 9QP)

Meet: On beach besides small tidal pool (on the east side of the bay near the cliff)

Wed 25 Aug, 8.30am – Western Undercliff, Ramsgate (CT11 9PH)

Meet: On the beach below slipway (next to small tidal pool on the west side of artificial beaches)

Thur 26 Aug, 8:30am – Eastcliff Ramsgate (CT11 8DG)

Meet: On the beach (to the north side of Winterstoke beach/groyne: north of car parks)

Fri 27 Aug, 9am – Dumpton Gap, Broadstairs (CT10 1TA)

Meet: On the beach (reef on towards south side of bay)