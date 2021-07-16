Books, music and glitter for St Laurence reading festival

Blankets, floppy hats, flowery headbands and face glitter were in abundance for St Laurence-in-Thanet Junior Academy’s Reading Festival.

Taking to the field with their favourite books, the children and staff kicked back and relaxed with some light reading whilst the sun shone down. Interspersed with musical performances from Year 5 on the ukuleles, Year 3 on the recorders and the Year 4 and 5 creative choir – led by music teacher Miss Henley – the children enjoyed story times with their teachers, decorated story pebbles and came up with class stories.

Some of the adults and children also performed The Days the Crayons Quit, telling the tale of Duncan’s crayons who downed tools and refused to work!

English Lead teacher Dr Manson said: “There was definitely a book buzz in the air, and it was wonderful to see all the children dressing up in festival gear and enjoying coming together as a whole school for the last week of term. What better way to pass a morning than stretched out in the sunshine with a good book!”

Keisha, Year 5, added: “It was such fun to all be outside together and hear what music people had been practising all year. It was nice to hear all the teachers read as well as you could hear other adults read instead of your teacher for a change.”