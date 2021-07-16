Appeal to find missing Westgate man Peter De Rosa

Kent Police officers are appealing for help to find a missing Westgate man.

Peter De Rosa was reported missing just after 11am today (July 16).

Peter, also known as Circo, is 59 years old and described as tanned, slim, five feet nine inches tall, with greying curly brown hair, green eyes and glasses. He is believed to be wearing brown trousers, brown shoes, a navy blue zip-up jumper with a t-shirt underneath. He also has a khaki green winter coat.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and ask that anyone who sees Peter or knows of his whereabouts, call Kent Police on 101 quoting 16-0434.