New tenants wanted for Margate’s Princess of Wales pub

Brewery and pub operator Shepherd Neame currently is looking for a new landlord for the Princess of Wales in Margate.

The current landlord is retiring so the brewery is now on the look out for new tenants.

The Tivoli Road/Buckingham Terrace boozer is part of a row of terraced houses and was built soon after 1863 when the future Princess was aboard the Royal Yacht which anchored off Margate.

It is home to several darts teams that meet up on a weekly basis and a popular drop in spot for pool and sports.

It has a central feature bar, a pool table, darts area and a domestic kitchen. There is a beer garden to the back of the property and a small patio area to the front of the building.

The private accommodation at the Princess of Wales includes four large double bedrooms, a lounge/diner, private kitchen, office, bathroom and toilet.

Shepherd Neame, Britain’s oldest brewer, has won numerous accolades for its beer, most recently honoured with nine medals in the International Beer Competition 2020 and named Brewer of the Year 2021 by the Good Pub Guide.

It was also the first pub company to waive 100% of licensee rent when the covid crisis began last year and has invested £5million into maintaining and improving its tenanted estate over the last year.

Tenanted Trade Operations Manager Greg Wallis said: “The challenges posed by the pandemic have been severe, but we are committed to putting our tenants and lessees at the heart of everything we do. During this crisis our licensees have demonstrated, more than ever before, the important role they have to play at the heart of their communities.

“Their ingenuity and team spirit has been truly inspiring, with many adapting to the new situation by pivoting their offer completely. We have done everything possible to help them in these efforts to preserve the future of their businesses.”

For more information or to arrange a formal viewing contact the Trade Recruitment Co-ordinator on 01795 542132.

To find out more about the tenancy go to https://www.shepherdneame.co.uk/tenancies/31506/princess-wales-margate