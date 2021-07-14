West Midlands Police arrest man at Westbrook property on suspicion of sex offence against a child

A 64-year-old man was arrested in Westbrook yesterday (July 13) on suspicion of sexual offences against a child.

The arrest was carried out by West Midlands Police with officers in attendance at an address in Westbrook Avenue for several hours.

Witnesses said a police van and three estate cars were at the scene from 9am and remained into the evening.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child. He’s been released on police bail.”