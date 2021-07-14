Walk-in covid vaccination clinic to be held in Cliftonville

This Saturday (17 July), there will be a walk-in clinic in Cliftonville for anyone wanting to get a first dose Pfizer vaccination.

The clinic will be at Cliftonville Community Centre, St Paul’s Road, between noon and 8pm. No appointments are necessary.

Paula Wilkins, Chief Nurse at NHS Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Walk-in clinics continue to be an essential tool in making sure that as many people as possible receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Covid-19 restrictions may be due to be relaxed on 19 July, but it’s more important than ever that as many people as possible have both doses of the vaccine, to keep themselves, their family and their community safe.”

Those who receive a vaccination at the walk-in clinic, run by the Margate and Mocketts Wood Primary Care Network, are advised to visit the online national booking service a few days after their first jab to book their second dose.

A vaccination information helpline, 0330 320 4444, has been set up provide more information on the vaccine and answer any questions people may have. This is provided by Involve Kent, with translation available if needed. You cannot book a vaccine using the helpline.

Anyone aged over 18 can now have their Covid-19 vaccination. You can book an appointment online at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119, or you can pop along to one of our walk-in clinics.

For a full list of walk-in clinics in Kent and Medway, visit kentandmedwayccg.nhs.uk/ grabajab

More than two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been delivered at GP-led sites, large vaccination centres, community pharmacies and hospital hubs across Kent and Medway since the vaccine rollout started six months ago.