Thanet brewer launches new beer to help ‘Boost’ east Kent pub trade

Hard hit hospitality venues across East Kent, desperate to see restrictions lifted, are getting a helping hand from GADDS’ The Ramsgate Brewery with the launch of a special one-off beer.

Participating pubs will be tapping barrels of the new blonde ale, named “Booster (I ♥ this pub)”, as the country moves to stage 4 opening, currently planned for Monday July 19.

“Brewers and pubs have had a dreadful time since lockdown was imposed in the winter and we want to come together to celebrate a new beginning,” said Head Brewer Eddie Gadd. “We reached out to beer lovers to help us name and create a new beer to mark the occasion.”

The winning suggestion came from Gill Keay of Canterbury, a long-time supporter of local breweries and the organiser of the Canterbury Beer Festival for 30 years.

The pale ‘bounce back blonde ale’ will be a gentle 4.2% and will feature the locally grown world class East Kent Golding hop, lending a mellow, lemony character to balance the biscuity malts.

“We’re hoping to deliver 54 casks of the beer, entirely free of charge, to 54 pubs across Thanet and East Kent the week before restrictions are to be lifted,” said Eddie. “I’m appealing to pub goers to go and have a great day or night out, to support their local pub, and help put some much-needed cash back into their tills, giving the industry the ‘Boost’ they so desperately need.”

Any pubs wanting to participate that haven’t been contact should ring the brewery on 01843 868453.

GADDS’ The Ramsgate Brewery was founded in 2002 and brews cask ales for East Kent pubs.

In 2006 Eddie and his team bought a larger premises and set-up on the Pysons Road Industrial Estate. In 2019 a new Tap Room was launched at the brewery site.

Gadds provide beer to a host of venues including the Montefiore Arms, also owned by Eddie, Ravensgate Arms, The Empire Room and Waitrose to name just a few.

Get a pint of Boost at:

The Ship Inn, Deal

The Phoenix, Canterbury

The New Inn, Sandwich

Furlongs Ale House, Faversham

The George and Dragon, Fordwich

The Rodney, Margate

The Churchill Tavern, Ramsgate

The Queen’s Head, Ramsgate

Barnacles, Margate

The Honeysuckle Inn, Ramsgate

The Tartar Frigate, Broadstairs

The Pavillion, Broadstairs

The Hovelling Boat Inn, Ramsgate

The Charles Dickens, Broadstairs

The Elephant and Castle, Ramsgate

The Bradstow Mill, Broadstairs

The White Swan, Reading Street

The Swan, Westgate

Rose of England, Ramsgate

Yard of Ale, St Peters

Artillery Arms, Ramsgate

The Red Lion, Ramsgate

Sir Stanley Grey, Ramsgate

19th Hole, Broadstairs

The Wig and Pen, Margate

Three Pillars, Gravesend

One Inn the Wood, Orpington

The Kings Arms, Upnor

Prince of Ales, Rainham

Admiral’s Arm, Sheppey

Sturdee Social and bowling Club, Gillingham

The Montefiore Arms, Ramsgate

Kings Head, Kingsdown

Carpenters Arms, Coldred

The Just Reproach, Deal

The Freed Man, Deal

The New Inn, Canterbury

The Louis Armstrong, Dover

The Bake and Ale House, Westgate

The Green Berry, Deal

The Red Lion, Baddlesmere

The Tankerton Arms, Whitstable

Copper Pottle, Beltinge

The Bouncing Barrel, Herne Bay

The Ravensgate Arms, Ramsgate

The Ravensgate by the Sea, Ramsgate

Smugglers Records, Sandwich

Plough and Harrow, Tilmanstone