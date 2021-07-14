Thanet brewer launches new beer to help ‘Boost’ east Kent pub trade

Hard hit hospitality venues across East Kent, desperate to see restrictions lifted, are getting a helping hand from GADDS’ The Ramsgate Brewery with the launch of a special one-off beer.
Participating pubs will be tapping barrels of the new blonde ale, named “Booster (I ♥ this pub)”, as the country moves to stage 4 opening, currently planned for Monday July 19.
“Brewers and pubs have had a dreadful time since lockdown was imposed in the winter and we want to come together to celebrate a new beginning,” said Head Brewer Eddie Gadd. “We reached out to beer lovers to help us name and create a new beer to mark the occasion.”
The winning suggestion came from Gill Keay of Canterbury, a long-time supporter of local breweries and the organiser of the Canterbury Beer Festival for 30 years.
The pale ‘bounce back blonde ale’ will be a gentle 4.2% and will feature the locally grown world class East Kent Golding hop, lending a mellow, lemony character to balance the biscuity malts.
“We’re hoping to deliver 54 casks of the beer, entirely free of charge, to 54 pubs across Thanet and East Kent the week before restrictions are to be lifted,” said Eddie. “I’m appealing to pub goers to go and have a great day or night out, to support their local pub, and help put some much-needed cash back into their tills, giving the industry the ‘Boost’ they so desperately need.”
Any pubs wanting to participate that haven’t been contact should ring the brewery on 01843 868453.
GADDS’ The Ramsgate Brewery was founded in 2002 and brews cask ales for East Kent pubs.
In 2006 Eddie and his team bought a larger premises and set-up on the Pysons Road Industrial Estate. In 2019 a new Tap Room was launched at the brewery site.
Gadds provide beer to a host of venues including the Montefiore Arms, also owned by Eddie, Ravensgate Arms, The Empire Room and Waitrose to name just a few.
Get a pint of Boost at:
The Ship Inn, Deal
The Phoenix, Canterbury
The New Inn, Sandwich
Furlongs Ale House, Faversham
The George and Dragon, Fordwich
The Rodney, Margate
The Churchill Tavern, Ramsgate
The Queen’s Head, Ramsgate
Barnacles, Margate
The Honeysuckle Inn, Ramsgate
The Tartar Frigate, Broadstairs
The Pavillion, Broadstairs
The Hovelling Boat Inn, Ramsgate
The Charles Dickens, Broadstairs
The Elephant and Castle, Ramsgate
The Bradstow Mill, Broadstairs
The White Swan, Reading Street
The Swan, Westgate
Rose of England, Ramsgate
Yard of Ale, St Peters
Artillery Arms, Ramsgate
The Red Lion, Ramsgate
Sir Stanley Grey, Ramsgate
19th Hole, Broadstairs
The Wig and Pen, Margate
Three Pillars, Gravesend
One Inn the Wood, Orpington
The Kings Arms, Upnor
Prince of Ales, Rainham
Admiral’s Arm, Sheppey
Sturdee Social and bowling Club, Gillingham
The Montefiore Arms, Ramsgate
Kings Head, Kingsdown
Carpenters Arms, Coldred
The Just Reproach, Deal
The Freed Man, Deal
The New Inn, Canterbury
The Louis Armstrong, Dover
The Bake and Ale House, Westgate
The Green Berry, Deal
The Red Lion, Baddlesmere
The Tankerton Arms, Whitstable
Copper Pottle, Beltinge
The Bouncing Barrel, Herne Bay
The Ravensgate Arms, Ramsgate
The Ravensgate by the Sea, Ramsgate
Smugglers Records, Sandwich
Plough and Harrow, Tilmanstone
Leave a Reply