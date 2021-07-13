Thanet musician Daisy Beau steps up to Rosslyn Court ‘stage’ after Tobiah cancellation

Local musician Daisy Beau and stepped in after Tobiah and Colette O’Leary had to cancel their gig at Rosslyn Court this Saturday.

Daisy will take to the Rosslyn stage to provide live music for the evening. Daisy Beau is a gem in the UK underground and festival music scenes, well known for late night jazz swing sessions and early hours folk around the fire.

A trained vocalist and musician playing melodica, guitar, guitalele, piano and bessibina, Daisy was born into a 1980’s bohemian squatter scene and had her early musical education gifted by the likes of nomadic punks and fishermen.

She went on to study music at The Brit School and Goldsmiths University, and completed stints of touring in musical collectives alongside Nick Mulvey, Kae Tempest, Portico Quartet, Florence and Jamie Woon.

Daisy is a passionate advocate of Do It Yourself and community culture. She makes her own records and also works as a vocal coach, creative mentor and social development strategist.

Rosslyn Court boss Morag Butler said: “We are very lucky to have on our doorstop Daisy Beau who is stepping into the Saturday night void left when Tobiah and Colette O’Leary had to cancel Rosslyn Court due to illness.

“There will be no live stream, but you can see Daisy Beau here for only £8 on Saturday, July 17, 7.30pm start. She was amazing last time.”

Message the Rosslyn Court facebook page, ring 07902140248 or call in to 62 Sweyn Road for socially distanced tickets.