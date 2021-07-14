RNLI lifeguards issue warning after 4 year old child swept out to sea on inflatable at Joss Bay

Lifeguards in Thanet have reissued a warning on the use of inflatables in the sea after another incident occurred in Broadstairs this week with a four-year-old boy being swept out to sea

After a rescue last week involving the young boy being swept out to sea, RNLI lifeguards are asking members of the public to refrain from taking their inflatables to the beach this summer.

The rescue occurred on Joss Bay, where offshore winds swept the child and their inflatable out to sea extremely quickly.

RNLI lifeguard Mowgli Palmer was able to see the boy in difficulty and swiftly jumped into action using the rescue board to swim out and assist the child.

The boy was shaken and concerned about falling into the water, but Mowgli reassured him and encouraged him onto the rescue board where he was then brought safely ashore to his mother.

Sam Woodard, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “It’s great to see so many people enjoying the beaches this year but it is important to remember that inflatables are not suitable for use at the beach.

“They can be very easily swept out to sea in the wind or tide and people can often be in danger before they know it. We ask that people leave their inflatable toys at home and use those at the pool instead.”

The RNLI advises that if you are in trouble in the water and have an inflatable, stay with the inflatable hold onto it and call for help.

RNLI beach safety advice can be found at: https://rnli.org/safety/beach-safety