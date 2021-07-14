Man taken to hospital following car and mobility scooter collision in Margate

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury following a crash involving a car and a mobility scooter in Margate yesterday (July 13).

Kent Police was called to St Peters Road at 3.30pm following a report of the collision.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital.

The road was closed while the incident was responded to and was reopened at around 5pm.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and assessed and treated a man for injuries including a head injury before he was taken to William Harvey Hospital.”