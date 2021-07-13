Witness appeal after man stabbed at Ramsgate Main Sands

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing on Ramsgate beach on Sunday night (July 11).

The victim, a man in his 30s, was assaulted after socialising with a group of people on Ramsgate Main Sands, near Marina Esplanade, between 11pm and midnight.

He suffered two stab wounds which required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man of slim build, who was dressed in black.

Detectives are investigating the assault and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information or mobile phone footage of the incident.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting 46/122023/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111 or using their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.uk.org