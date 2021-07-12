The sounds of World War II come to the Spitfire and Hurricane Memorial Museum in Manston

Visitors to the Spitfire and Hurricane Memorial Museum in Manston will be taken back to the sounds of World War Two.

The museum has produced an audio tape to be played over the tannoy system which will help people understand the atmosphere and sounds of those living through the conflict.

Trustee Dennis Jackson said: “It is to let visitors know how, during the Second World War, people were warned of approaching German bombing raids.

“They will hear a message advising them that when the air raid siren sounds they should go immediately to their nearest air raid shelter and stay there until the all-clear siren is sounded. They will then hear the air siren and the sound of approaching bombers.

“There will be bombs exploding and anti-aircraft guns firing. Then they will experience the sound of a VI rocket approaching, the growling engine stops and it falls to the ground and explodes.”

Dennis, a retired advertising photographer and TV commercial director, drafted in stage and screen actor Stephen Greif to be the voice of the re-enactment.

He said: “I approached a colleague of mine from my film production days in London and asked him if he could record the warning in the voice of a BBC Home Service 1940’s announcer.

“His name is Stephen Greif, a well-known stage and screen actor and also one of the best voice over artists in the business and he was very happy to record it to support the museum.”

The Spitfire & Hurricane Museum at Manston is free to enter but donations are always appreciated. Face coverings must be worn inside at the current time.

The site will be closed on Mondays and Thursdays until further notice.

The on-site Merlin Café is open seven days a week. Seating outside is available.

The Spitfire Flight Experience simulator opened on June 1.

Covid screens have been implemented to keep pilots and instructors at a safe distance.

Find the Spitfire & Hurricane Museum at www.spitfiremuseum.org.uk/