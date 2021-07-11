Victory for Broadstairs cricket team puts them back in the promotion race

Broadstairs 1st XI defeated both the elements and bottom-of-the table Upchurch CC in an away victory that reignites their challenge for promotion to Division 1.

With rain falling for much of the morning and early afternoon, the visitors were eventually invited to bat first in a reduced, 25 over match. The opening partnership of Alex Hogben and Nathan Fox started steadily, reaching 57 before Hogben was bowled for 18 in the 9th over. Fox continued to score freely as he was joined by Andrew Bailey and the pair put on a further 37 runs over 4 overs with Fox having the lion’s share of strike and runs. Fox was eventually dismissed for 60 from 43 balls and this set a platform for Bailey (34), Chris Flint (16), Harry Carter (25) and Marc Smith (12*) to build a final total of 179; a target that would be beyond Upchurch’s reach.

As the threat of further rain subsided, the Broadstairs bowling attack gradually worked their way through the Upchurch batting line-up with the hosts finishing on 132-6 with wickets shared amongst Callum Morgan (2-22), George Kidd (2-26), Harry Carter (1-15) and Tariq Tasseen (1-18)

On a day when a number of matches elsewhere in the division were called-off, the victory keeps Broadstairs in 4th place in the division, just 11 points off the second promotion place with all to play for over the coming weeks.