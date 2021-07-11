Ramsgate RNLI brings in vessel with some 20 people aboard – Border Force in attendance

Ramsgate RNLI has brought in a vessel to harbour with between 20 and 30 people onboard. It is understood Border Force is in attendance.

HM Coastguard asked Ramsgate RNLI to launch at 10.10am today (July 11) to reports that two people had fallen from a craft and were in the water.

A Ramsgate RNLI spokesperson said: “We were asked to launch the ILB by HM Coastguards at 10.10am roughly to reports of 2 people in the water just off Ramsgate.

“They have been recovered from the water and taken to Ramsgate. They have also towed in a rib from which the casualties had fallen.”

Last weekend Ramsgate’s RNLI crew picked up 26 people stranded on a vessel after trying to make the Channel crossing to the UK.

Ramsgate’s all-weather lifeboat was tasked to a drifting vessel around 24 miles east of Ramsgate.

The RNLI also issued a statement following national coverage of the rescue to say: “The RNLI is an emergency service and will continue to launch to those in peril at sea when requested to by HM Coastguard, the government agency that initiates and co-ordinates our UK maritime search and rescue activity.

“We are a lifesaving charity and, under maritime law and the Safety of Life at Sea Convention (SOLAS), our volunteer lifeboat crews will always go to the aid of those in danger at sea.”