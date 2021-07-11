Thanet community news: Pilgrims Hospices, SEK, Ageless Thanet, Wheelability, QEQM Friends, RNLI and Roadrunners

RNLI Fundraising Group

The R.N.L.I. Thanet Fundraising Group would like to thank all those who gave so generously during the street collection, which took place on Saturday, June 26 in Birchington. The total raised was £637.41p. Grateful thanks once again to all the supporters and collectors.

Pilgrims Hospices

The staff at Pilgrims Hospices celebrated the first Frontline Workers Day on Monday (July 5) with an afternoon tea box gifted by an anonymous donor.

On this important day when the country recognised and thanked all colleagues in the NHS, social care and frontline workers, it was explained the donor felt it was something very personal that could be shared with the staff on all three of the hospice sites in Ashford, Canterbury and Thanet.

The generous gesture was made by a member of the public, Mr C. who explained he’d experienced Hospice support for a member of his family and recognised the importance of Hospices within the local community. The difficult experience of end-of-life care for a loved one was made more bearable by the warmth and love given by everyone at the hospices.

Mr C. explained he had also been extremely ill when struck down by the Covid virus. Many of us are aware that having a near death experience has a way of making you review life and the things around you that are important. He is now slowly recovering and should return to full health thanks to the support and care of the amazing NHS.

The gift boxes were managed with the support of Ian Ashton, Pilgrims Hospices, Catering Manager, who purchased ingredients and products on behalf of our benefactor. Ian said: “We are very touched by the kindness of this member of the public. We were able to offer a range of sandwiches, cakes, fruit and savouries for all dietary requirements regardless of the shift pattern that staff worked on the day.

“My team loved being part of this kind gesture and are proud to do some extra baking to make treats for the special day.

“As we explained to staff as the event approached, many of them planned to gather with their colleagues for mini picnics in the hospice gardens. Those who worked different shifts were able to take their boxes home to share with family or if they can’t make it to site on that day staff could collect their tea box the next day as they will be safely preserved in the Hospice fridges.

Although it was a day to celebrate, at 11am Pilgrims paused for two minutes to remember the men and women from the NHS, social care and other key services who lost their lives in the service of others and the nation also took time out to remember the sacrifice of so many people.

Helen Bennett, Pilgrims Hospices Chief Executive said: “This was such a thoughtful gesture, we are very humbled to have been so highly thought of by a member of the public.

“At the hospices, we take great pride in providing a very special level of care for people at the end of their lives. Ensuring we do as much as possible for their loved ones is important too. Thank you very much Mr C., we are pleased to know you are recovering well yourself.”

Once we have put 2020 firmly behind us, this is the chance for a huge community celebration, with our minds firmly fixed on the amazing work of our NHS and frontline heroes.

Hannah Sole, Pilgrims Supporter Relations Team Leader, said: “I’m very proud of my team who have been here throughout this difficult year; providing non clinical and essential support to those who need to contact the hospices for a wide variety of reasons. We’ve adapted our working practices to ensure safety throughout the working days. What a lovely treat from Mr. C., it’s great to be recognised along with our clinical and care colleagues, we are all part of the Pilgrims family, offering care and support to people currently using our services and those who continue to need our support or support us, after their loved ones have passed away.”

Pilgrims Hospices cares for more than 2,500 local people each year, free of charge, during the most challenging time in their lives. We offer care and support in people’s own homes, in the community and in their inpatient units as well as running a 24-hour advice line.

Social Enterprise Kent (SEK)

With the PM announcing the easing of lockdown restrictions from 19 July, businesses in Kent and around Britain are preparing to re-open.

As an organisation lead or business owner, it is your legal duty to:

Ensure a safe place of work.

Provide clean and safe equipment.

Provide information, training, instruction, and supervision on how to manage infection control.

Complete risk assessments.

SEK in conjunction with the Kent County Council (KCC) is offering *free COVID-19 Infection Prevention training to Small and Micro businesses and Not for Profit organisations.

“The objective of the 3-hour course”, says Peter Tomlinson, Director of Operations at SEK, “Is to promote safe practice in the workplace by raising awareness and identifying effective methods of infection control including COVID-19. It will also guide you through the Risk Assessment process.”

He further states that, “This course is designed to ensure you meet these requirements in a simple and practical manner.”

SEK is committed to providing our clients with the best possible service and have been doing so since 1985 with a Trust Pilot Score of 4.7/5. Our trainers are passionate about what they do and will work hard to ensure you, your employees and customers stay safe.

*Eligibility criteria apply, see website for details.

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

Quite often we fund – thanks to the kindness and generosity of our donors and fundraisers – equipment that benefits both patients and staff and a great example is this Raizer emergency lifting chair that’s now in use. Demonstrated by manual handling trainers and administrator Laura, Alison and Doma, this device assembles around a fallen person and lifts them to a seated or semi-standing position safely and quickly.

The hospital’s Moving and Handling Co-ordinator Sharon Rindsland in thanking our charity said: “Lifting a fallen patient is a physically demanding task and this device significantly reduces the strain and risk to both staff and the patient being lifted. Staff can lift the patient with confidence knowing they’re not hurting the patient or themselves.”

If you’d like to support us donations can be made or fundraising facilitated online at www.justgiving.com/leagueoffriendsofqeqmhospital and more information about our charity is available on our Facebook page or our website www.ekhuft.nhs.uk/lof-QEQM

Thanet Roadrunners Athletics Junior Sessions

Thanet Roadrunners AC has had a junior section running for a quarter of a century, offering athletic and personal development as well as a lot of fun to kids on the Isle. The coaching team have assisted many juniors over the years helping them compete for Kent and Great Britain. The coaching team hold weekly junior athletic sessions on the following evenings.

Monday, 6 pm – 7 pm, St Peters Pavilion, 11+ (General Athletics Training)

Thursday, 6.30 pm – 7.30 pm, Royal Harbour Academy Athletics Track, 11+ (Progressive Running Training – by invitation).

Coaches are all UKA Level qualified and DBS-checked coaches.

If you are a parent or grandparent and have a budding athlete who you think could do with the extra training and guidance, please contact Gary at gary.gillatt1111@gmail.com or 07546 965911. The cost of each session is just £2.

Wheelability

We at Wheelability like to thank Sainsburys for their very generous donation of cold drinks for our users to have.

The volunteers drive a great deal of enjoyment and satisfaction from seeing the users on the bikes that we maintain.

We are based at Minnis Bay car park and can be contacted on 0333 366 0834

Ageless Thanet – free business training

There are currently almost 12 million people aged 65 and over in the UK, with 3.2 million aged 80 and over. It’s estimated that by 2036, one in four of the population will be over 65. In Thanet this figure is estimated to be closer to 1 in 3.

According to the Maximising the Longevity Dividend by the Integrated Longevity Centre, older people will be spending 63p in every pound spent in the UK economy by 2040. However, barriers such as poor accessibility to shops and ageist attitudes from staff can prevent some older people from going out and supporting businesses. The Maximising Longevity Dividend report says that if these barriers were reduced an extra £47bn could be added to the UK economy.

To overcome these issues, Ageless Thanet has developed Age-Friendly training which is free for all Thanet businesses, organisations and voluntary groups. Becoming age-friendly means that you are committed to making small changes (and some big changes if needed) to make everyone feel more welcome in your premises. Understanding the issues that face us as we age will also promote a more connected and accepting community for us all to live in. The training looks at the challenges we all may face as we age, as well as helping you to recognise the issues older people may have accessing your service or business.

Rebecca Smith, Deputy CEO of Social Enterprise Kent and Ageless Thanet Programme Manager said:

“This training is a great opportunity for local organisations to rethink how older people are included, whether that is as customers, or employees. Ageing is an inevitable process and the more businesses that work in an age-friendly way, the more of us will be able to stay independent and lead happier lives in the future.”

Ageless Thanet, led by Social Enterprise Kent, is part of Ageing Better, a programme set up by The National Lottery Community Fund. Ageing Better aims to develop creative ways for people aged over 50 to be actively involved in their local communities, helping to combat social isolation and loneliness. It is one of five major programmes set up by The National Lottery Community Fund to test and learn from new approaches to designing services which aim to make people’s lives healthier and happier.

Ageless Thanet currently have spaces available on their Age-Friendly training on these dates:

29th July and 30th September at Hereson Family and Community Centre in Ramsgate

26th August at Mill Lane House in Margate

Booking information can be found via their website – https://www.agelessthanet.org.uk/age-friendly-business/age-friendly-training/.

For more information, please email info@agelessthanet.org.uk, or call 01843 210005.

Pilgrims Hospices Golf Series

The first Pilgrims Hospices golf event took place at North Foreland Golf Club in its beautiful coastal surrounds overlooking Broadstairs on Friday 2nd July. The event raise an amazing £2,745 for end-of-life care for the local community.

Karen Kenward, Pilgrims Hospices Community Fundraising Manager said: “We were lucky to have the sun to welcome our enthusiastic golfers on the day and see them off to a shot gun start at midday. We’ve received some lovely feedback from our golfers expressing how much they had enjoyed the day. We rounded up our day with a tasty two course meal, lots of banter and some prizes for our golfers.

“I would like to thank all the golfers who took part; sponsors CopyShop, Holiday Homes Ramsgate, Kandoo Timber, Watkins , Discovery Park, Bradstow Lodge and Oakwood Homes; raffle donators and of course, North Foreland for helping host the event. The event has raised £2,745 to help support palliative care, thank you all so very much.”

If you would like more information on Pilgrims Golf Series please visit Pilgrims website /www.pilgrimshospices.org/get-involved/events-and-challenges/community/golf-series/