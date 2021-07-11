Emergency services attend medical incident in Margate

Emergency services are attending to a person in a medical incident at the rear of Turner Contemporary.

Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance and the air ambulance were alerted just after noon today (July 11).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 12.07pm to Rendezvous, Margate to assist the South East Coast Ambulance with a person having a medical incident.”

It is understood a man suffered a cardiac arrest and was being tended by paramedics.

The person was taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.