New temporary Jobcentre opens in Ramsgate

A temporary Jobcentre has opened in Ramsgate providing new opportunities for people to find work.

The York Street site was officially opened on Thursday by Department for Work and Pensions Lords Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott as part of the government’s Plan for Jobs scheme.

She spoke to some of the 34 new local work coaches who will be based at the centre – called the Ramsgate Argyle Jobcentre Plus – about their role helping people land their next job.

“It’s fantastic to see our Plan for Jobs in action first hand at Ramsgate and meet the work coaches making it happen,” she said.

“It’s one of many new sites we are opening across the UK to boost Jobcentre support and help people get back into work and on their feet.

“Every customer benefits from the expertise of a dedicated work coach – they know the local jobs market and build strong relationships with businesses to secure good quality jobs for the community – and I have no doubt they’ll hit the ground running here in Kent.”

Ramsgate Argyle Jobcentre Plus is one of the new temporary sites announced by the Department for Work and Pensions earlier this year, building on the existing 639 Jobcentres across the UK.

Katherine Lewns is one of the new recruits based in Ramsgate.

“As a new work coach and coming in to do face to face interviews for the first time, I feel lucky to be able to support claimants in such a welcoming environment,” she said.

Trish Nichols is the customer service leader overseeing the new site, bringing with her 37 years of DWP experience.

“It is wonderful to feel the buzz of excitement in our newly opened Ramsgate Argyle Jobcentre,” she said.

“The work coaches are loving the opportunity to engage with more of their customers face-to-face, in a Covid-secure and pleasant environment.

“We were thrilled to welcome Baroness Stedman-Scott on site to celebrate our opening.”