Margate Winter Gardens to re-open its doors for Euros final

Margate Winter Gardens bosses are re-opening the iconic venue early to show the England v Italy Euros final on Sunday.

After being shut for more than a year due to Covid, the main hall will finally open its doors again in celebration of England’s major footballing achievement.

Tickets were being sold as tables of six but were snapped up quickly, with the event now sold out.

Initially, the venue was due to open on August 21 with a Club Tropicana event.

Dreamland will also be hosting the Euros final at its fanzone after a successful screening of the England v Denmark game.

Theme park bosses were forced to cancel the viewing of the quarter-final victory over Ukraine after chaos broke out when England beat Germany.

Tables were flipped over and flares set off, leading to the tough action to cancel the next screening.

But fans will be able to watch the game from the outdoor setting at the park on Sunday.