GRASS Cliftonville gets ready for return of outdoor cinema

GRASS Cliftonville is gearing up for the first screening in the summer line-up of films at The Oval Bandstand’s outdoor cinema.

The viewings will kick start next week with eighties classic Dirty Dancing on July 17, followed by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet on August 7 and Black Panther on September 11.

Cinema-goers will be able to enjoy drinks from a fully licensed bar and munch on tasty food including hotdogs, chilli nachos, popcorn and other movie treats.

All screenings are strictly over 12s only.

Organisers are also on the search for volunteers to be part of running the event.

GRASS Cliftonville is behind the project to refurbish the The Oval Bandstand and lawns and earlier this year was awarded a National Lottery Grant to start initial works.

Thanet council placed the site, on Ethelbert Crescent, up for disposal in January 2019 with the method of sale via Community Asset Transfer

Several groups submitted bids but it was residents group Gordon Road Area Street Scheme (GRASS) that proved successful.

The group serves the Oval’s surrounding streets and has already hosted free events at the site including the Cliftonville Games and outdoor cinema screenings.

For tickets to Dirty Dancing click here.

Anyone interested in volunteering click here.