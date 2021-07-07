Appeal made for trustees as Margate Sea and Royal Marines cadet unit faces closure in its centenary year

An appeal is being made by Margate Sea and Royal Marines Cadets TS Jamaica for people to join their committee so the unit can keep operating – or it will face closure in its 100th year of service.

The group is one of two Thanet Sea Cadet Corps units, alongside sister unit Ramsgate and Broadstairs unit, and the only Royal Marines Cadets Detachment.

They offer a range of activities, from seamanship and boating, to adventure training, fieldcraft, survival skills and sports, to young people from 10 to 12 years old, in the Junior Sea Cadets section, 12 to 18 years old in the Sea Cadet divisions and from 13 to 18 years old in the Royal Marines Cadets Detachment.

But new Officer in Command Lt. (SCC) Kelly Tonks, BSc(Hons), RMR says the unit, which has operated for 100 years this year, will be forced to close without a committee.

She said: “Our Unit Management Team (civilian committee) is just about to lose the last two members. Our fantastic Unit Chair, Michael, is stepping down after more than 15 years of extremely dedicated service. At the same time, Violet, our Unit Treasurer, who has been an equally staunch supporter of the unit, will also stand down.

“This will mean that we no longer have a committee and are required to do so to continue operating. While there are interim measures that can be put in place, the only way we can be certain of retaining our unit is by bringing onboard a new set of trustees.

“Margate Sea Cadets have served the young people of this area for 100 years this year and it would be a tragedy if we were to have to close in our centenary year.”

If you can spare an evening a month, or even a little more, contact commanding.officer@margateseaandroyalmarinecadets.co.uk

The unit is also still recruiting young people and adult staff, both in uniformed positions and also as civilian helpers. Find out more by emailing margateseaandmarinecadets@gmail.com