International pop-up kitchens to launch at Artillery Arms ‘Freedom Day’ party

The many months of covid restrictions have led to changes in the way businesses operate – and none more so than the hospitality trade.

From adapting for takeaway services to implementing a host of covid safe procedures – our pubs, restaurants and guest houses have come up with a myriad of ideas to keep customers happy whilst abiding by regulations.

The restrictions at the end of last year included an edict for Tier 2 areas that alcohol could only be served with a ‘substantial meal.’ Although Kent was placed in the more stringent Tier 3 measures, the rule prompted some ideas at one Ramsgate pub.

Bosses at The Artillery Arms– a cornerstone of the real ale brigade- say it was the seed that has lead to them now preparing to launch a season of exciting new international pop-up kitchens to run alongside the pub’s traditional appeal.

As well as craft beers, customers will now get to sample healthy Korean cuisine, spicy West African and Moroccan street food, Tapas from Tenerife. South American Chimichanga and more.

Landlady Sandy Berwick, who runs the West Cliff Road pub with husband Roger and son Hayden, said: “Tier Two, when you couldn’t have a beer unless you had a meal too, started us thinking. Then we met this great group of people who were looking for a place to host their fantastic new cuisine.

“Our customers have been tasting samples over the past few weeks and they can’t wait to try the real thing in our newly refurbished Montauban restaurant room downstairs. We can’t do much travelling this year so why not bring the world back here.

“As long as Boris sticks to his plans on July 19, we’re kicking everything off with a ‘Celebrate Freedom’ party on July 29 with an incredible Korean chimaek dish called Bam Bam chicken which we’ll serve with a beautiful Korean spirit called Soju.”

The programme will then go into full swing the week after – Thursdays with Korean food. Fridays with African, Spanish Saturdays and more to come.

Co-ordinator Tony Stevens said: “We’re really grateful to Sandy and Roger for giving us this opportunity.

“There are loads of talented people out there hoping to set up a food company or start their own restaurant but it’s an expensive business and if lockdown’s taught us one thing it’s working together is the best way forward and the best way to regenerate a town.

“Ideally a project like this belongs in the High Street and we’ve presented our ideas to the local MP, and to Thanet and Ramsgate councils and didn’t get a response.

“But The Artillery is great place for start ups. – a really positive atmosphere, friendly customers and in Sandy and Hayden two people who aren’t afraid to think ahead!”

Book a table at the new restaurant by calling 01843 853282.

Aspiring pop up kitchens who would like to join the initiative can email Tony, Isha and Yeungju at kabacatering@gmx.com