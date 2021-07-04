Call for young performers to join Stargazers Performing Arts club and Annie Jr production

Dancers, singers and actors aged 8 to 18 are being offered the chance to get involved in a new musical theatre club in Birchington.

The youngsters will also be involved with a production of Annie Jr being staged at The Centre in April 2022. Rehearsals begin in September.

The Stargazers Performing Arts club is being set up by Hester Smith, director of local productions including Lion King Kids, Annie Jr, Aladdin Jr, High School Musical Jr and Cinderella Kids; Tara Challenor, choreographer and organiser who has taught dance and choreographed musicals locally for the last 20 years and professional singer and musicals performer Tara James. Sessions start this September.

Tara Challenor is also starting a new youth vocal harmony group for ages 10 to 18.

She said: “I noticed that my sons, nieces and their friends have missed out on performing during the last year or so and I wanted to give them a chance to perform again and meet new young people interested in the same thing as them.

“We are looking for dancers, singers and actors from 8 to 18 who would like to take part in this. I especially need an Annie. I am also starting a new youth vocal harmony group for ages 10 to 18 which is going to sing all different genres of music and hopefully perform in a charity concert at Christmas.”

Anyone interested in knowing more about either club can email stargazersperformingarts@outlook.com