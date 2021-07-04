Children and teens invited to audition for Matilda Jr with Stage Door Theatre Company

Thanet’s Stage Door Theatre Company is looking for talented children and teenagers to audition for its latest show.

Stage Door Theatre Company has produced many award winning shows including Annie, Hairspray, The Wizard of Oz, Oliver and Les Miserables. The company also has a training academy which has nurtured and trained children who are now represented by top agencies and starring in films, tv shows, adverts, West End shows and more.

Now they are holding auditions on July 11 for 8-18 year olds for a spot in the latest production – Matilda Jr

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr, a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the “revolting children” who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence… and special powers! She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing – the school’s mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr is a joyous girl power romp.

Stage Door Theatre Company has collaborated with The King’s Hall in Herne Bay to produce the show, which will be a great summer project culminating in a week of performance in the October half term.

Auditions take place at The King’s Hall and are open to all within the age bracket. No experience is necessary to attend, just enthusiasm and passion.

You must book a space to attend. Full, current guidelines will be adhered to during the audition process.

To apply for an audition pack, email matildaproductionteam@outlook.com

Include name of those auditioning and current age. For any questions go to https://www.facebook.com/stagedoorarts