Broadstairs Cricket Club’s growing junior programme boosted by £1k grant

Broadstairs Cricket Club has received a £1,000 grant to help with its growing junior section.

The money, from the English Cricket Board as part of its Inspired to Play programme, has been invaluable in helping to recruit a team of coaches from across the club that can deliver the junior programme and contribute to the future prosperity of the game at all levels.

Whilst much of the focus in the sports pages is on the achievements of the Broadstairs 1st XI team as they seek promotion to Division 1, the success story that underpins the club’s future sustainability is the thriving junior section.

In recent years, Broadstairs’ junior cricketers have enjoyed county and nationwide success, most notably reaching the national finals of the U13 and U15 competitions and being crowned national champions in 2016. Many of the players involved in those squads have now progressed to adult cricket and are key members of the current 1st XI.

Recognising the importance of investment in a high quality and inclusive youth programme, Broadstairs CC is currently the only club in Thanet offering a junior cricket programme.

As a result, participation in all the programmes has grown substantially this year, as illustrated by the Saturday morning All Stars and Dynamos sessions for 5-8 and 8-11 year-olds respectively, where up to 60 young cricketers hone their skills in a fun and energetic introduction to the game.

In junior hardball, each of the age groups (U11, U13 and U15) have regular Canterbury League matches and weekly training sessions involving around 20 players per squad.

David Fox, from BCC, said: “All of this takes a great deal of time, organisation and commitment from the club members as well as tremendous support and engagement from parents so we were delighted to be awarded the grant of £1000 from the ECB.”