Special filmmaker’s Q&A and screening of The Reason I Jump at The Palace Cinema

A special event will be held at The Palace Cinema in Broadstairs next week with a filmmaker Q&A.

Producer Stevie Lee and some of the creative team behind movie The Reason I Jump will be at the cinema on Tuesday (July 6) at 7.30pm. The film will then be screened at 8.15pm.

The Harbour Street cinema, run by Corinna Downing and Simon Ward, finally reopened last month after the long covid shutdown.

Corinna said: “We’re very happy to welcome to the Palace the film’s producer Stevie Lee with others from the creative team to share some behind-the-scenes insight into the process of adapting the fantastic book The Reason I Jump into a fantastic film.”

The team will answer queries such as what were the particular production decisions to be made for this unique project? How was the process of creating a film made up of the lives of individuals in so many different places across the world, including Broadstairs?

The 12A rated film is an immersive documentary offering the opportunity to see the world through the eyes of someone with autism. Now the winner of awards from around the world, this wonderful film is based on the bestselling book by young autistic teen Naoki Higashida and explores neurodiversity in a combination of the book’s revelatory descriptions of autism and warm and compassionate portraits of five young people. A young boy journeys through an epic landscape, gradually discovering what his autism means to him, how his perception of the world differs, and why he acts in the way he does – the reason he jumps – and why not being able to speak does not mean there is nothing to say.

Booking at www.thepalacecinema.co.uk