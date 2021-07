Police are appealing for information to help find a woman who has been reported missing from Margate.

Amanda Waugh was last seen in the Ramsgate Road area of the town, near the junction with Shottendane Road, at around 4.15pm today (July 3).

The 53-year-old is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall with a slim build and long blonde hair that is worn in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 03-1039.