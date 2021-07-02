Fabulous vegan food on offer as The Nourish Bar joins Ramsgate Promenade Market

Everything from indulgent raw chocolate brownies and breakfast pancakes to Thai shredded vegetables and baguettes filled with rainbow veggies and more is on offer at the latest stall to join the Ramsgate Promenade Market.

The market venue at the former Belgian Bar/Green Tara is the creation of boss Andy Barrett who says the aim is to make it ‘a destination.’ Similar to Margate’s Old Kent Market, the site will eventually have around 16 different producers offering everything from a juice bar and a coffee shop to ciders and smoked meats.

The Nourish Bar is the latest business to join the Promenade family and offers a 100% plant-based menu with tasty food that will satisfy customers whether they are vegan or not.

The business, which sits alongside others stalls including Food on Focus and The Dog House and Grill, is headed by nutritionist and wellness coach Kirsty Wilson.

The Ramsgate mum-of-three was previously using her talents at the Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet food clubs to create healthy, balanced meals and reduce stock waste.

The popularity of Kirsty’s salad boxes prompted her to think there would be a market for a quality vegan restaurant.

And she was right. Since opening three weeks ago the number of customers has continued to grow.

The 35-year-old said: “I spoke to a friend and they told me about this space (in the market) and so I spoke Andy and he said did I want it. I said yes even though I didn’t know how I was going to do it!”

Kirsty says launching her own business was a bit scary but this didn’t sink in until she was actually trading.

She said: “When I opened, I realised that now I have actually got to make money! Before that is was fun designing it and buying everything.”

Kirsty has been supported in the venture by family and has a helping hand from fiancé Brandon, who is the main man when it comes to the cakes on offer.

She is passionate about sharing plant-based foods to optimise health through good nutrition, improved wellbeing and reduced risks of chronic health conditions and diseases. The stall also means the growing demand for vegan and vegetarian options when eating out is being catered for.

Kirsty said: “The benefits of moving towards a more plant-based lifestyle are clear, it’s better for your health, it can help keep your weight under control and can reduce the risk of developing some of our top most deadly diseases. If you care about the environment, a plant based diet is one of the biggest ways you can help the future of our planet.”

And the food is already getting rave reviews from customers for its great taste and Kirsty’s expert ability to cater for people who have allergies and/or conditions such as coeliac and so require gluten free offerings.

Find The Nourish Bar on facebook here

Or pop down and try it out for yourself!