Man, 69, tasered and weapons recovered following armed police call out to Northdown Road

A 69-year-old man was tasered by police officers in Cliftonville following a call out to concerns of a person with a weapon.
Kent Police, including armed officers and a dog unit, were called to Northdown Road at around 10.40pm last night (June 29) to a reported disturbance. Officers attended the scene where a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
Shocked residents said armed officers swarmed the road and passengers and a driver were evacuated from a bus in the area by St Paul’s Church.
Resident Francis Eaton said: “It happened right over the road from my house. Police even told me I couldn’t stand out by my door and I had to go inside. Further back in the day one person was causing problems which led to the police being called because of a gun report.”
Officers recovered three firearms from a property at the scene.
A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Due to a failure to comply with officers’ requests, a taser was discharged prior to the arrest. The suspect, a 69-year-old man from Margate, was taken to hospital as a precaution and then taken into custody.
“Three firearms, suspected to be a blank firing pistol and two air weapons, were later seized at an address along with a quantity of cannabis plants. Officers remain at the scene as part of their enquiries into the disturbance.”
It was all because of a mentally disturbed neighbour in Arthur Rd who is known to the police for his continued harassment and intimidation of all his neighbours for the past 3 years since moving in, but the police do nothing about his anti-social behaviour, allowing him to get worse as he feels he is protected by them. He is picking on individuals one at a time. This is the second time in two weeks he has made accusations on neighbours of using weapons against him. He was the one who needed arresting as he was goading him an hour before to come over and stand under his CCTV before this kicked off, I heard and saw it but although the neighbours all came out to inform the police what is going on they did not even go and speak to the culprit, instead continuing with shooting the wrong elderly man who has a weak heart. The man who was tasered had done nothing wrong and was just celebrating England beating Germany with a few drinks. He may have had an air pistol or two hidden away in his house but he had not been using them at all. He does like a smoke of cannabis but grows just for his own personal use. I don’t agree with drugs at all but he doesn’t harm anyone, he is always friendly and helping others. It is such a shame the police do not investigate the real crime here.
I think it is not before time the police rang a few doorbells in Arthur Rd and spoke to all the residents who are under fire from the antagonist and his persistent anti-social behaviour on a daily basis.