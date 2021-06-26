Local food and drink on offer at Cliftonville Farmers Market

Cliftonville Residents Association will be holding its monthly Farmers’ Market, on the Oval Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, tomorrow (Sunday, June 27), from 10am – 1pm.

The CRA have been hosting the market events since September 2001.

Stallholders will be selling, vegan cakes, vegan dishes, artisan bread, locally made sausages, wild game, meat, preserves, microgreens, eggs, local honey, Kentish cheeses, apples, strawberries, fruit crumbles, juices, new season asparagus, seasonal veg, plants, olives, sundried tomatoes, oils, Russian dishes, sausage rolls, Kentish grown saffron, cakes, New York style cookies, Chilli Jams, speciality teas, coffee, croissants, doughnuts, vegetarian slices, duck eggs, cakes, iced biscuits, shortbread, delicious assortment of fudge, plants, dog treats, pies, local caught fresh fish, shell fish, eco friendly goods and more. There is something for all tastes.

Government guidelines on social distancing and hand sanitisers will be in place. All stallholders wear face coverings and shoppers are also asked to wear them as they walk around the market. Children are exempt.

There are marshals in attendance. Sanitisers are in place and there is a QR poster code for those with the app. The majority of stallholders accept contactless payment.