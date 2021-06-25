Celebrating Art Builders Day at Drapers Mills Primary school

A buzz of excitement filled the air on Art Builders Day as children from Drapers Mills Primary in Margate eagerly awaited the activities to begin… map making, homemade clay sculpting, potion poetry, puppetry and printing were all on the cards, shaving foam and PVA glue at the ready!

Self confidence, resilience and enjoyment; these are some of the things that pupils have grown in as a direct result of the Art Builder’s days. This year the theme is Lotion and Potions, with a focus on health and wellbeing.

Art Builders is a creative programme for schools, spearheaded by Animate Arts Company.

The company say: “It has been a difficult time for children, schools, families, artists and communities, but now it is time to find ways to recover and reinvigorate ourselves. We believe creativity has magical powers.

“It energises and engages us to learn, it allows us to connect with others, it sparks our imaginations, and can offer escapism from everyday lives.

“Art Builders is about inspiring schools to programme art activity, giving all young children and teaching staff an opportunity to get involved in the arts and be creative.

“Whether daily art lessons, week-long art weeks or big art days, we believe that creativity should be a valued part of the education system. Art Builders champions art experiences for every child, every academic year.”

In June, Art Builders has invited schools to make more art happen in the classrooms, halls, playgrounds and beyond. Schools are encouraged to connect with local and professional artists who can bring a wealth of ideas and inspire learning in creative ways.