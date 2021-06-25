Appeal for witnesses after two men attacked in Margate Old Town

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked in Margate Old Town.

At around 11.30pm on Saturday, June 5, the men were walking around the area when they were approached by a group of people who were verbally abusive towards them.

It was reported that the group followed the pair to Market Place where one of the victims, a man in his 30s, was attacked with a glass bottle and assaulted. The second victim, a man in his 40s, tried to intervene, but was punched. Both victims attended hospital following the incident.

One suspect is described as a white man of slim build, wearing a dark blue t-shirt. He, along with the other suspects – up to four other men – are all believed to be in their late 20s.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has personal CCTV from the Market Place area which might assist enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/98091/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.