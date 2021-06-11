Between Sea and Sky exhibition at The Margate School

The Margate School’s Art, Society and Nature photography residents have been busy producing new work over the past two months and are now sharing for their group exhibition, Between Sea and Sky, taking place at the School in the High Street (former Woolworth building) between June 11-18.

The photographers in residence are: Simon Martin, Pale Blue Dot, Georgia Janes, Joseph Beeching, Gabriel Parker, Daniel Loveday (pictured below), Zoe Amanda Jackson, and David Molloy.

Each photographer ran a ‘takeover’ on The Margate School’s Instagram which reflects their developmental work, processes and ideas, as well as sharing their favourite places, inspiration and resources.

As part of the residency, the photographers have been using The Margate School’s darkroom and digital photography studio to help develop their projects.

The residency aims to extend learning potential in the expanded field, through art practice, philosophical reflection and an engagement in today’s environmental challenges and sociological investigations.

You can find out more about the photography residency including how to hire the School’s facilities for your own practice via their website: www.themargateschool.com