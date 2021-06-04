Two Thanet businesses feature in new Fish and Chips Staycation Guide’

Beach Buoys in Margate and Newington Fish Bar in Ramsgate have made it into the pages of a ‘Fish and Chips Staycation Guide’ launched by JJ Foodservice to help Brits to combine their UK holiday with the nation’s favourite takeaway – fish and chips!

More than 23 million British people will holiday in the UK this year, bringing £31 billion to the economy.*

JJ’s Head of Communications, Elit Rowland said: “We want to make it easy for people to find the best places to visit while enjoying traditional British fish and chips.”

The Staycation Guide features 30 fish and chip shops from the UK which are near outstanding views and popular tourist attractions.

Highlights include Beach Buoys in Marine Drive, which serves cockle popcorn and is close to Margate Caves, Turner Contemporary and Dreamland.

Newington Fish Bar, in Newington Road, also features and is listed as being in reach of the Royal Harbour.

All UK fish and chip shops were invited to be involved in the Staycation Guide in an official ‘Call for Fish and Chip Shops with a View’ campaign which ran last year.

The free registration was advertised through the fish and chip trade press and social media.

An independent panel of judges consisting of shop owners, industry consultants and suppliers selected 30 shops based on the Food Hygiene Ratings (minimum 4 out of 5), quality of customer reviews (Google, Trip Advisor and Trust Pilot) and their proximity to attractive tourist locations from stunning views to historical monuments etc.

The launch co-incides with national fish and chips day today (June 4).

Find the guide online here