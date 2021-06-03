Birchington riding coach receives British Horse Society award

A horse-riding coach from Birchington has received an award for her unwavering commitment to her clients and devotion to the horses in her care.

Sarah Catterall of Nelson Park Riding Centre has been recognised with the British Horse Society (BHS) Annual Award for supporting many adults and young people to achieve their horse riding goals despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sarah was one of two winners of the Accredited Professional Coach Award from BHS, given to a coach who has made the greatest difference to their students and the field of equestrian training within a BHS Approved Centre.

With Sarah’s expert guidance and encouragement, many of her students, both young and old, have exceeded their own expectations and are progressing to higher training levels, opening doors for a bright future within equestrianism and enabling them to enjoy the benefits of horse-riding.

Praised for her outstanding coaching skills, Sarah has also helped many young people to develop their self-confidence and learn valuable life skills through her work in running the centre’s Changing Lives through Horses programme, a BHS scheme giving disengaged young people opportunities for future education or employment, regardless of their background.

Sarah is among 36 winners of the 2020 British Horse Society’s Annual Awards, which reward and recognise the outstanding achievements of the BHS’s volunteers, supporters, and partners across the UK. Despite a tough year, the winners have shown true dedication in their field and made huge contributions to the equestrian community.

BHS Chief Executive James Hick said: “2020 was like no other year, but we got through it thanks to all our volunteers, affiliated groups and supporters who worked tirelessly with the BHS teams across safety, access, welfare, education and participation, despite all the challenges.

“The BHS Awards are our way of acknowledging and celebrating those who made an extra special contribution in aid of our charitable work over the past 12 months – so congratulations to them, but I also want to pay tribute to the many hundreds of others who make the Society what it is.”