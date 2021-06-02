Two people taken to hospital and man arrested following assaults at Margate Railway Station

Two people were taken to hospital and a 19-year-old man arrested following a large disturbance at Margate Railway Station last night (June 1).

The station area was taped off and witnesses describe up to 30 people at the disturbance, with Kent and British Transport Police and paramedics at the scene. It is understood a male was tasered during the incident.

Officers also brought in a dog unit after someone fled the scene.

A witness says a large number of teenagers could be seen crying as the incident took place.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Margate Station at around 7.30pm following reports that two people had been assaulted.

“Both victims were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 19-year-old man from Margate has been arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are still ongoing.”