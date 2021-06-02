Ramsgate RNLI rescues two adults and five children on inflatable swept out by strong tide

The volunteer crew of Ramsgate RNLI launched this afternoon at the request of HM Coastguard to a small inflatable swept out by the strong tide with two adults and five children onboard.

The inflatable had been swept out from the main Ramsgate beach where the adults and children had been enjoying the sun and water. They ended up on the sand at the back of the East Pier below Port Control.

The adults were completely unaware of the danger they would all be in when the tide turned and started coming back in, which would mean the area where they were marooned would be underwater.

They wanted to attempt to climb the wall which in itself is dangerous, but Port Control advised them to wait as the RNLI crew was around the corner. They were recovered two at a time and taken back to the main sands.

A Ramsgate RNLI spokesperson said: “With the recent warm weather and the schools on half term, the beach holds a great appeal to families, however even local families can get caught out in a strong tide.

“No one was wearing any form of life jacket, and it would have been all too easy to become exposed to the elements if they hadn’t been spotted as quickly as they were.

“Please if you are visiting the beach, take care, don’t use inflatables, and always carry a means of communication with you.”