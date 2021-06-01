Police search for owners of bikes recovered by officers in Thanet

Police are trying to find the owners of bicycles recovered by officers in Thanet.

The bikes, which were are believed to have been stolen, were found abandoned in the Broadstairs Road, Broadstairs, and Marlowe Way, Ramsgate, areas between 10 and 17 March.

They are described as a silver Giant mountain bike, a black Marin mountain bike and a Claud Butler mountain bike.

A 22-year-old man from Canterbury has been arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are now working to reunite the bicycles with their owners and are appealing for anyone who believes they are the owner of one or more of the bicycles to come forward with proof of ownership, such as photos, serial numbers or any unique features.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/41300/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.