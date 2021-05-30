Thanet community news: Photo club, livestream gaming for Pilgrims Hospices, St Crispins Infants and tourism week in Birchington

Marking English Tourism Week

Thanet District Councillor for Birchington South, George Kup and the MP for North Thanet have been visiting local businesses in North Thanet to help celebrate English Tourism Week (May 22-31) and encourage tourist and residents to go out and support local businesses.

Sir Roger said: “It`s good to find that enterprises in North Thanet are up and running and very much open for business and ready to welcome visitors. Thanks to those who made us so welcome and looking forward to meeting many more, in Margate and Herne Bay, in the coming weeks and particularly over Kent`s Big Weekend (25th – 28th June)”

Cllr Kup added: “It has been heartbreaking to see so many businesses with their doors shut. Now, with lockdown easing they can finally open their doors and let local residents and tourist in bringing life and enjoyment back to Birchington and North Thanet.

“Thank you to all the businesses that we visited, it’s great to finally feel like we are heading back to a level of normality and I hope that this summer brings the customers that our local businesses need.”

Pilgrims Hospices

A gaming livestream event has been organised by Margate support worker Callum Pease in memory of his mum Sharon.

Callum will put his gaming skills to use with a 24-hour Old School Runescape challenge on June 4 from 3pm.

The fantasy game is a multi-player platform which will be hosted on twitch. It will be the second time Callum has run the event in aid of Pilgrims Hospices.

Callum said: “ I’m hoping to match the £1000 I raised last year doing a similar stream. My twitch profile is twitch.tv/mrbisongaming. (MrBisonGaming) is my online persona.

“Last year I had donations given from across the world totalling £1000 and I’d love to do the same again. I try to do at least one event a year to raise money for the Pilgrims Hospices as they aided in the care of my mum in her final months before she passed due to cancer.

“Streaming seems like a natural thing for me to do as I’ve been a content creator for multiple years.

“I was completely unaware of how much the Pilgrims Hospices rely on donations to continue their care and support for people going through cancer treatment, the nurses are honestly second to none there and if I can raise money to give back to a place that I whole heartedly believe gave my mum a few extra months because of their care then I’m more than willing to do so.”

Pilgrims Hospice in Margate cared for Sharon after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2018.

Sharon, who had battled numerous medical problems including a crumbling spine and brain aneurysms, passed away at home in 2019.

Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

Nine camera clubs from Kent participated in an inter-club competition this year. Each club entered up to nine images so our judge, Sue Clark from Conwy, North Wales, cast her critical eye over them. Sue considered whether the image evoked an emotion, told a story and was imaginative, and was technically proficient. Her favourite image was “The Fort” from Faversham CC. Overall winners were Gateway CC (Dover). Thanet were 4th equal. A fun evening which we hope to repeat next year.

We enjoyed a talk on “Creative Studio Portraiture” by Carol McNiven Young from Newark before members submitted their entries on the theme of “Reflections” for the annual Chairman’s Challenge. Chair, Laura Drury said: “I was thrilled to see the range and quality of entries and appreciate more than ever what a difficult task the judges have when awarding marks in our competitions. My favourite was “Reflections on the Sand”* by Eddie Bradley. I was clearly thinking about summer when I chose this!”.

Finally, “Red” was the set subject for our last competition in May, ably judged by Suzanne Flood (Reflex CC). She commented on the challenge of using red imaginatively and provided a helpful critique of each image. Group 2 winner was Mick Dodsworth with his simple image called “Cogs”. Group 1 winner was Peter Brewer with his entry “Red Bicycle”.

The Club’s annual exhibition of prints at the York Street Gallery in Ramsgate is due to take place from the afternoon of June 9 until the morning of June 16, subject to Covid-19 regulations.

More about our programme and events is on our website (www.isleofthanetphotographicsociety.co.uk) or visit us on Facebook.

St Crispins Infant School

A number of vacancies are available to join a friendly and supportive governor team at St Crispin’s Infant School in Westgate-on-Sea.

We are not looking for people with any particular skills or experience – just an interest in ensuring high quality education and the will to contribute. Ideas, perspective and enthusiasm are what we value most as we will provide an induction and ongoing training opportunities. We are committed to the diversity of our school and would like our governing board membership to reflect this.

If yes, then the children of St Crispin’s Infant School in Westgate-on-Sea would love you to apply to be a Governor at their school. To find out more about what’s involved, go to www.st-crispinsinfants.org.uk