Westwood Cross wants your help to create Pride mosaic

Westwood Cross Shopping Centre is calling on schools, colleges, workplaces and its customers across Thanet to help create a unique piece of art featuring 1,000 images in celebration of Pride month this June.

The Centre is asking people from the community to send a picture of themselves via the Westwood Cross website by June 30. The images will be edited together to create a large rainbow flag mosaic. The mosaic will be revealed in time for Margate Pride’s Celebrations later this year.

The community project is part of a series of activities and initiatives that Westwood Cross will be running throughout June, to celebrate and show its support for Pride month.

Fran Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, said: “Westwood Cross is proud to support Pride, we celebrate diversity and respect people’s choices and promote inclusivity. We would love for everyone to get involved with creating the mosaic artwork which will be displayed in the Centre later in the summer.

“We also have some big plans to bring the Centre to life throughout June with giant Pride flags and rainbow lanyards. We will also be giving away positivity gift boxes filled with goodies from various retail outlets to visitors chosen at random.”

As well as bringing the Centre to life, Westwood Cross will be updating its website and social media pages with Pride versions of its logo.

For more information, visit westwoodx.co.uk.