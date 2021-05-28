Underground quest and creative arts activities for half-term at Margate Caves

Visitors to the Margate Caves can embark on an entertaining underground quest this half term and learn more about conservation and the environment as they explore.

The conservation quest is part of range of activities the Margate Caves is running from May 31 – June 6, including creative arts and crafts for little learners in the Margate Caves visitor’s centre community rooms.

The crafts will run from 11am to 4pm each day (excluding Wednesday) and will cost £1 per child, payable at the door. The quest is free for those who already have a ticket to access the caves.

Concealed beneath an ordinary road in Margate and accessed via a twisty 15m tunnel, the Margate Caves open up to reveal a magical subterranean cavern, filled with colourful cave paintings and murals dating back to Georgian times.

Enthusiastic volunteers are on hand to highlight the fascinating stories and geological quirks of this enchanting site, which over the years has been used as a gentleman’s den, air raid shelter and Victorian tourist attraction.

Above the ground there is a welcoming café and sunny café garden dispensing a range of sweet and savoury treats, a goody-packed gift shop and an exhibition displaying the extraordinary history of the Caves, showing how it is entwined with Margate’s rich social and cultural past and weaving stories of drunken gentlemen, ancient Kings, shameless smugglers and enterprising vicars.

“We look forward to welcoming underground explorers to the caves this half-term and are thrilled to be offering some additional activities to help visitors learn more about the remarkable environment around us,” said Kayleigh McMahon, centre manager, The Margate Caves.

Prior booking is essential. For more information and to book your visit go to https://www.margatecaves.co.uk