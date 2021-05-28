Thanet groups take part in the Great British Spring Clean

The Great British Spring Clean starts today (May 28) and groups in Thanet are taking part.

The Friends of Kingsgate and Botany Bay are planning to ensure the beaches and clifftop from Joss Bay to Palm Bay are spotless.

Member Barry Manners said: “It’s an opportunity for people to meet other community minded neighbours and educate the wider public about the issue of plastic entering our seas.”

Bring your own litter sticks if possible. The pick is on Sunday (May 30) 1030-noon. Meet at Botany Road beach entrance.

There will be tea and cakes in a volunteer’s front garden, overlooking the bay.

Rise Up Clean Up Margate will start their litter pick tonight between 6pm and 7pm on the Sundeck by the Bus Café.

The group is running it in partnership with Borough Wines who will be rewarding all volunteers with wines from their refillable taps.

In Ramsgate there are numerous picks organised over the next two weeks:

FRI, 28 MAY AT 10:00

‘Ramsgate Gateway’ (Canterbury Road East)

Meet on residential section of Canterbury Rd E between ends of Coniston & Grasmere Avenues.

SAT, 29 MAY AT 10:00

‘Chatham Triangle’

Meet in Asda Car Park, Chatham Street end.

SAT, 29 MAY AT 10:00

Winstanley Crescent and surrounding roads

Meet on Winstanley Crescent outside Thanet Accident Repair Centre

SAT, 29 MAY AT 11:00

Boundary Park

Meet near the children’s play area in Boundary Road Recreation Ground.

SUN, 30 MAY AT 13.00

Newington, Bridleway from Melbourne Avenue to Cheriton Avenue

Meet opposite the school by the children’s playground on Melbourne Avenue.

WED, 2 JUN AT 10:00

Winterstoke Chine & The Sun Shelter

Meet in front on The Sun Shelter

THUR, 3 JUN AT 10:00

Chichester Road

Meet on corner of Newington Rd & Chichester Rd opposite Library House

FRI, 4 JUN AT 11:00

St. Luke’s Avenue

Meet near by Viaduct Stores, on St. Luke’s Avenue.

SAT, 5 JUN AT 11:00

Honeysuckle & Dumpton Park Drive

Meet near Petticoat Lane Emporium on Dumpton Park Drive

SAT, 5 JUN AT 13:00

Manston Road (Tesco to Newington)

Meet near Staner Court on Manston Road, opposite Tesco.

SUN, 6 JUN AT 10:00

Nethercourt (West)

Meet near the junction of Nethercourt Farm Road & Rydal Avenue.

MON, 7 JUN at 10:00

Truro Road to Bellevue Road (inc. Thanet, Albert, Victoria Roads)

Meet outside The Comfort Inn (San Clu).

WED, 9 JUN AT 10:00

New Haine Road

Meet in Sainsbury’s car park in open area at side of supermarket opposite Mecca Bingo (NB if you plan to park for over 2 hours, please go to reception & give them your registration number).

WED, 9 JUN AT 10:30

“Believe in Thanet” town centre clean-up

Meet outside Salvation Army on High Street

SAT, 12 JUN AT 10:00

Victoria Parade & Winterstoke Gardens

Meet near the Toll Gate Kiosk on Victoria Parade

SAT, 12 JUN AT 10.30

Vincent Close Park (Northwood)

Meet at children’s play area in park

SUN, 13 JUN AT 10.00

Chine to Chine

Meet in front of the Clock House

Taking part in the Great British Spring Clean? Email details of your litter pick to isleofthanetnews@gmail.com and we will add it to the list.